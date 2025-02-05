Omaha visits Scalia and St. Thomas

Omaha Mavericks (9-13, 1-8 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-11, 3-6 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Omaha after Amber Scalia scored 26 points in St. Thomas’ 81-74 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Tommies are 6-5 in home games. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 2.0.

The Mavericks are 1-8 in conference matchups. Omaha averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

St. Thomas scores 71.2 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 73.1 Omaha gives up. Omaha’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than St. Thomas has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scalia is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tommies. Jo Langbehn is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Harriet Ford is averaging 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Grace Cave is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.