Omaha takes on Denver in Summit Tournament

Denver Pioneers (9-20, 2-14 Summit) vs. Omaha Mavericks (13-16, 5-11 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha and Denver square off in the Summit Tournament.

The Mavericks have gone 5-11 against Summit teams, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Omaha is fifth in the Summit with 11.4 assists per game led by Grace Cave averaging 3.6.

The Pioneers are 2-14 in Summit play. Denver is eighth in the Summit with 28.0 rebounds per game led by Jojo Jones averaging 6.7.

Omaha averages 67.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 67.2 Denver allows. Denver’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Omaha has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cave averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Ja Harvey is averaging 14.7 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Jones is shooting 40.0% and averaging 19.8 points for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.