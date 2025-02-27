Omaha plays North Dakota after Harvey’s 34-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (12-15, 4-10 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (10-17, 5-9 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha visits North Dakota after Ja Harvey scored 34 points in Omaha’s 71-57 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fighting Hawks are 8-5 on their home court.

The Mavericks are 4-10 in conference games. Omaha has a 6-11 record against teams over .500.

North Dakota’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Omaha allows. Omaha averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Dakota allows.

The Fighting Hawks and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiera Pemberton is averaging 16 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Nevaeh Ferrara Horne is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Cave is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Mavericks. Harvey is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.