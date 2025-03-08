Omaha Mavericks and South Dakota Coyotes play in Summit League Tournament

South Dakota Coyotes (19-13, 10-7 Summit League) vs. Omaha Mavericks (20-12, 14-3 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on South Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Mavericks have gone 14-3 against Summit League opponents, with a 6-9 record in non-conference play. Omaha is 9-10 against opponents over .500.

The Coyotes are 10-7 against Summit League teams. South Dakota has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Omaha is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Omaha allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquel Sutton is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Mavericks. JJ White is averaging 16.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the past 10 games.

Chase Forte is averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Coyotes. Isaac Bruns is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

