Omaha Mavericks and Denver Pioneers play in Summit Tournament

Denver Pioneers (9-20, 2-14 Summit) vs. Omaha Mavericks (13-16, 5-11 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on Denver in the Summit Tournament.

The Mavericks’ record in Summit play is 5-11, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Omaha has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

The Pioneers’ record in Summit action is 2-14. Denver has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Omaha averages 67.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 67.2 Denver gives up. Denver averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Omaha allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 11.1 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Emma Smith is shooting 28.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 9.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals. Jojo Jones is shooting 33.8% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

