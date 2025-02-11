Omaha hosts Robinson and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (18-6, 8-3 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (10-14, 2-9 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits Omaha after Emily Robinson scored 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 89-71 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks have gone 5-5 in home games. Omaha is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 8-3 in conference play. Oral Roberts scores 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Omaha’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Oral Roberts allows. Oral Roberts averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Omaha gives up.

The Mavericks and Golden Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Harriet Ford is shooting 50.7% and averaging 8.0 points over the past 10 games.

Ruthie Udoumoh is averaging 12 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Taleyah Jones is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 60.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.