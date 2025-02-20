Omaha hosts Larkins and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (11-16, 5-8 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (11-15, 3-10 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on Omaha after Grace Larkins scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 71-61 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks have gone 6-6 in home games. Omaha gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Coyotes are 5-8 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit with 27.7 rebounds per game led by Larkins averaging 9.5.

Omaha is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 43.5% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Omaha has given up to its opponents (45.6%).

The Mavericks and Coyotes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is averaging 15 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

Larkins is shooting 50.5% and averaging 24.8 points for the Coyotes. Carley Duffney is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Coyotes: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 21.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.