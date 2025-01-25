Omaha hosts Contreras and UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (7-14, 3-3 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (9-10, 1-5 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits Omaha after Alayna Contreras scored 20 points in UMKC’s 74-61 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Mavericks are 5-3 on their home court. Omaha is seventh in the Summit with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Harriet Ford averaging 4.2.

The Kangaroos are 3-3 against Summit opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit scoring 62.4 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Omaha’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.2 per game UMKC allows. UMKC averages 62.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 71.3 Omaha allows.

The Mavericks and Kangaroos meet Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Ja Harvey is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Contreras is averaging 15.3 points for the Kangaroos. Emani Bennett is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.