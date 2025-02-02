Olson leads Michigan against Oregon

Oregon Ducks (16-5, 7-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan takes on Oregon after Olivia Olson scored 30 points in Michigan’s 82-75 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Wolverines are 9-2 in home games. Michigan is eighth in the Big Ten with 16.5 assists per game led by Mila Holloway averaging 4.3.

The Ducks are 7-3 in conference games. Oregon scores 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Michigan makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Oregon has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords is averaging 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Jordan Hobbs is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deja Kelly is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 64.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

