Olson and the Vermont Catamounts visit conference foe UMass Lowell

Vermont Catamounts (15-12, 10-3 America East) at UMass Lowell River Hawks (3-22, 1-12 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes UMass Lowell and Vermont meet on Saturday.

The River Hawks are 1-11 in home games. UMass Lowell has a 0-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Catamounts are 10-3 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks ninth in college basketball allowing 53.6 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

UMass Lowell averages 47.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 53.6 Vermont allows. Vermont has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of UMass Lowell have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Lindsey is averaging 10.9 points for the River Hawks. Rayne Durant is averaging 9.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Keira Hanson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Anna Olson is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 48.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 58.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 44.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.