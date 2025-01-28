Olson and the Michigan Wolverines take on conference foe Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (10-10, 1-8 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces Wisconsin in Big Ten action Wednesday.

The Badgers have gone 7-3 at home. Wisconsin has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 5-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Michigan allows. Michigan has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Wolverines meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronnie Porter is averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Badgers. Serah Williams is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Syla Swords is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. Olivia Olson is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.