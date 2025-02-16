Olsen leads Iowa against No. 9 Ohio State after 27-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces No. 9 Ohio State after Lucy Olsen scored 27 points in Iowa’s 55-43 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Buckeyes have gone 12-0 at home. Ohio State is 19-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes are 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 17.6 assists per game led by Olsen averaging 5.0.

Ohio State averages 79.8 points, 14.8 more per game than the 65.0 Iowa gives up. Iowa scores 13.2 more points per game (74.4) than Ohio State gives up to opponents (61.2).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Olsen is averaging 17.4 points and five assists for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.