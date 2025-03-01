Olsen and the Providence Friars take on conference foe Georgetown

Providence Friars (12-18, 5-12 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-17, 4-13 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Georgetown and Providence face off on Saturday.

The Hoyas have gone 5-7 in home games. Georgetown is 7-14 against opponents over .500.

The Friars are 5-12 in conference play. Providence is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgetown is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Friars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Ransom is scoring 19.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Hoyas. Ariel Jenkins is averaging nine points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Friars. Marta Morales is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.