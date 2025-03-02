Ole Miss visits No. 7 LSU after Williams’ 22-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (18-9, 9-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (27-3, 12-3 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU hosts Ole Miss after Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points in LSU’s 88-85 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Tigers are 18-0 in home games. LSU ranks sixth in college basketball with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 8.8.

The Rebels are 9-6 in SEC play. Ole Miss has a 7-9 record against opponents above .500.

LSU makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Ole Miss averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game LSU gives up.

The Tigers and Rebels meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayeann Day-Wilson is averaging 3.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Kirsten Deans is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.8 points. Madison Scott is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

