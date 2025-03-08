Ole Miss visits No. 5 Florida following Condon’s 27-point outing

Ole Miss Rebels (21-9, 10-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (26-4, 13-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -11.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida plays Ole Miss after Alex Condon scored 27 points in Florida’s 99-94 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 14-1 at home. Florida ranks sixth in college basketball with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Condon averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Rebels have gone 10-7 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Florida averages 84.3 points, 13.1 more per game than the 71.2 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.9 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.