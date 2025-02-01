Ole Miss visits No. 23 Vanderbilt after Blakes’ 53-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (14-6, 5-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (18-4, 5-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Vanderbilt faces Ole Miss after Mikayla Blakes scored 53 points in Vanderbilt’s 99-86 win against the Florida Gators.

The Commodores are 12-1 in home games. Vanderbilt averages 86.4 points while outscoring opponents by 22.5 points per game.

The Rebels are 5-3 in conference games. Ole Miss scores 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 24.1 points per game.

Vanderbilt averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blakes is scoring 22.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Commodores. Khamil Pierre is averaging 19.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Starr Jacobs is averaging 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rebels. Kirsten Deans is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

