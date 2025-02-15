Ole Miss visits No. 15 Tennessee for conference showdown

Ole Miss Rebels (17-7, 8-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 5-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Scott and Ole Miss visit Talaysia Cooper and No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday.

The Volunteers have gone 11-3 in home games. Tennessee is the SEC leader with 15.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 2.9.

The Rebels are 8-4 in conference games. Ole Miss is 0-3 in one-possession games.

Tennessee makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Ole Miss averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Tennessee allows.

The Volunteers and Rebels face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Volunteers. Ruby Whitehorn is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Kirsten Deans is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 8.3 points. Scott is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

