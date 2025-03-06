Ole Miss takes on Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10, 8-9 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 10-6 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss squares off against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels’ record in SEC play is 10-6, and their record is 9-3 against non-conference opponents. Ole Miss averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 18-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC action is 8-9. Mississippi State ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Starr Jacobs is averaging 11 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Debreasha Powe is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.9 points. Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 17.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

