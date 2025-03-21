Ole Miss Rebels take on North Carolina Tar Heels in first round of NCAA Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels (23-13, 15-8 ACC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (22-11, 11-9 SEC)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels are 11-9 against SEC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Ole Miss is 6-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC action is 15-8. North Carolina is seventh in the ACC with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Ven-Allen Lubin averaging 5.6.

Ole Miss averages 77.2 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 74.8 North Carolina allows. North Carolina averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Dia is averaging 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is averaging 17.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Tar Heels. Lubin is averaging 13.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

