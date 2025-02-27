Ole Miss hosts No. 6 South Carolina after Jacobs’ 22-point performance

South Carolina Gamecocks (25-3, 13-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (18-8, 9-5 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 6 South Carolina after Starr Jacobs scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 68-66 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Rebels are 11-3 in home games. Ole Miss is second in the SEC with 17.3 assists per game led by Madison Scott averaging 3.8.

The Gamecocks have gone 13-1 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is third in the SEC with 39.2 rebounds per game led by Chloe Kitts averaging 7.6.

Ole Miss averages 76.1 points, 19.0 more per game than the 57.1 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Ole Miss allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Rebels. Jacobs is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Joyce Edwards is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 14.0 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

