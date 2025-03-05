Ole Miss faces No. 4 Tennessee following Pedulla’s 26-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-9, 9-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 4 Tennessee after Sean Pedulla scored 26 points in Ole Miss’ 87-84 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Rebels are 12-3 on their home court. Ole Miss scores 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Volunteers have gone 11-5 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is 21-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Ole Miss averages 77.9 points, 16.6 more per game than the 61.3 Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 74.5 points per game, 3.5 more than the 71.0 Ole Miss allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedulla is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Jaemyn Brakefield is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Igor Milicic Jr. is averaging 10.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Volunteers. Chaz Lanier is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 25.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

