Old Dominion plays conference rival Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (9-11, 3-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-7, 6-3 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mikyla Tolivert and Georgia State take on En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion in Sun Belt play.

The Monarchs have gone 8-3 at home. Old Dominion averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers are 3-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Old Dominion scores 66.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 69.1 Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 66.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the 62.0 Old Dominion gives up.

The Monarchs and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Cunningham is averaging 7.6 points and seven rebounds for the Monarchs. Buford is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tolivert is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Mya Williams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.