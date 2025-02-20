Old Dominion Monarchs take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves on 6-game skid

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-8, 13-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion will try to end its six-game slide when the Monarchs play Arkansas State.

The Monarchs have gone 8-6 in home games. Old Dominion ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 35.8 rebounds. Simone Cunningham paces the Monarchs with 7.4 boards.

The Red Wolves are 13-1 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is third in the Sun Belt with 15.0 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 4.7.

Old Dominion averages 65.5 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 63.8 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 39.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Red Wolves meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: En’Dya Buford is averaging 12.3 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.9 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.