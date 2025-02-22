Old Dominion hosts Georgia Southern after Buford’s 32-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-16, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (15-13, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Georgia Southern after En’Dya Buford scored 32 points in Old Dominion’s 95-88 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Monarchs are 9-6 on their home court. Old Dominion averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 65.8 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Old Dominion’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.5 points. Buford is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.