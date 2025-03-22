Old Dominion and Navy meet in NIT

Navy Midshipmen (19-11, 11-8 Patriot) at Old Dominion Monarchs (17-15, 9-10 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion and Navy meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Monarchs’ record in Sun Belt play is 9-10, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. Old Dominion is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Midshipmen are 11-8 in Patriot play. Navy is third in the Patriot scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

Old Dominion averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.7 per game Navy allows. Navy averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. En’Dya Buford is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Zanai Barnett-Gay is averaging 18.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals for the Midshipmen. Julianna Almeida is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

