Olbrys leads UMass against Rhode Island after 23-point game

Rhode Island Rams (15-13, 10-5 A-10) at UMass Minutewomen (15-12, 10-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Rhode Island after Megan Olbrys scored 23 points in UMass’ 87-62 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Minutewomen have gone 8-6 in home games. UMass ranks seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Rams are 10-5 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is third in the A-10 allowing 56.0 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

UMass averages 64.2 points, 8.2 more per game than the 56.0 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 62.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 58.9 UMass gives up.

The Minutewomen and Rams meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olbrys is shooting 54.7% and averaging 14.0 points for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Rams. Sophia Vital is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 60.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.