Okot leads Mississippi State against Florida after 21-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 5-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-13, 3-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces Florida after Madina Okot scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 85-77 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators have gone 9-5 in home games. Florida is ninth in the SEC with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Liv McGill averaging 8.6.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 in conference games. Mississippi State scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Florida makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Mississippi State scores 5.9 more points per game (76.9) than Florida gives up (71.0).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGill is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Eniya Russell is averaging 12 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.