Okot and Mississippi State host Florida

Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8, 5-7 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-13, 3-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Florida after Madina Okot scored 21 points in Mississippi State’s 85-77 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators are 9-5 in home games. Florida is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 in SEC play. Mississippi State is seventh in college basketball with 38.8 rebounds per game led by Okot averaging 9.7.

Florida scores 77.2 points, 14.1 more per game than the 63.1 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Florida allows.

The Gators and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 16.3 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs. Okot is averaging 11.1 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.