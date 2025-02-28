Oklahoma visits Ole Miss after Moore’s 20-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (17-11, 4-11 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-9, 8-7 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma takes on Ole Miss after Jalon Moore scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 83-82 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Rebels have gone 11-3 at home. Ole Miss ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Sooners are 4-11 in conference play. Oklahoma is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ole Miss averages 77.5 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 73.8 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma scores 7.4 more points per game (77.9) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (70.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is shooting 43.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brycen Goodine averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Moore is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Sooners: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

