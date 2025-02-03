Oklahoma visits Broome and No. 1 Auburn

Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 3-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (20-1, 8-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn hosts Oklahoma after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Auburn’s 92-82 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers have gone 9-0 at home. Auburn has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 3-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Auburn averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Tigers and Sooners face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 18.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games.

Jalon Moore is averaging 18.2 points and six rebounds for the Sooners. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

