Oklahoma State visits UCF after Johnson’s 20-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-15, 6-12 Big 12) at UCF Knights (15-14, 6-12 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -5.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Oklahoma State after Darius Johnson scored 20 points in UCF’s 89-78 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights have gone 12-5 in home games. UCF has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowboys are 6-12 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State gives up 76.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

UCF’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UCF allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 17.2 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.7 points for the Cowboys. Abou Ousmane is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 77.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

