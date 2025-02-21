Oklahoma State visits No. 23 Kansas following Thompson’s 25-point performance

Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-9, 8-7 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits No. 23 Kansas after Bryce Thompson scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 104-95 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Jayhawks are 12-2 on their home court. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.8.

The Cowboys have gone 5-10 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State allows 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Kansas averages 75.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 76.0 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The Jayhawks and Cowboys square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is averaging 16.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Marchelus Avery is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 12.1 points. Thompson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.