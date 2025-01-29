Oklahoma State plays Kansas State on 4-game road slide

Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-9, 2-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (8-11, 2-6 Big 12)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State travels to Kansas State looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Wildcats are 6-3 on their home court. Kansas State averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-6 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State gives up 74.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Kansas State scores 72.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 74.4 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State averages 73.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 71.2 Kansas State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: David N’Guessan is averaging 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Abou Ousmane is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.