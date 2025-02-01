Oklahoma State hosts Utah following Avery’s 22-point outing

Utah Utes (12-8, 4-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-10, 2-7 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State hosts Utah after Marchelus Avery scored 22 points in Oklahoma State’s 85-57 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys are 7-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Utes have gone 4-5 against Big 12 opponents. Utah averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 72.4 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 70.1 Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 47.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery is averaging 12.5 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 15 points. Ezra Ausar is shooting 48.7% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.