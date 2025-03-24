Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa Hawkeyes play in NCAA Tournament second round

Iowa Hawkeyes (23-10, 12-9 Big Ten) at Oklahoma Sooners (26-7, 13-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma faces Iowa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners have gone 13-6 against SEC teams, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. Oklahoma leads college basketball with 21.8 assists per game led by Payton Verhulst averaging 4.0.

The Hawkeyes are 12-9 in Big Ten play. Iowa is 0-5 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Verhulst averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Raegan Beers is averaging 17.7 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Taylor McCabe averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Lucy Olsen is averaging 21.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.