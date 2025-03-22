Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gulf Coast Eagles play in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-3, 21-0 ASUN) at Oklahoma Sooners (25-7, 13-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -15.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma squares off against FGCU in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners’ record in SEC play is 13-6, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference games. Oklahoma scores 85.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Eagles are 21-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 26-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oklahoma makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than FGCU has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). FGCU has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 37.5% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is averaging 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Emani Jefferson is shooting 57.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Eagles. Lauryn Taylor is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.