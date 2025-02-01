Oklahoma hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt after Goodine’s 24-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (16-4, 4-3 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 2-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts No. 24 Vanderbilt after Brycen Goodine scored 24 points in Oklahoma’s 75-68 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners are 9-2 in home games. Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC scoring 79.4 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Commodores are 4-3 in SEC play. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC scoring 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Devin averaging 7.1.

Oklahoma averages 79.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 69.6 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Commodores meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging 18.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Sooners. Goodine is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jason Edwards is shooting 46.1% and averaging 17.4 points for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Commodores: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.