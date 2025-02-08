Oklahoma hosts Milicic and No. 4 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -5.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Tennessee faces Oklahoma after Igor Milicic Jr. scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 85-81 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 10-2 in home games. Oklahoma averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Volunteers are 6-4 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.9 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Tennessee has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 8.2 points. Jalon Moore is shooting 58.2% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 12.7 points, 7.5 assists and two steals for the Volunteers. Chaz Lanier is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.