Oklahoma hosts Grill and No. 15 Missouri

Missouri Tigers (21-8, 10-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-12, 4-12 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri visits Oklahoma after Caleb Grill scored 28 points in Missouri’s 97-93 overtime loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Sooners have gone 11-5 in home games. Oklahoma is eighth in the SEC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Tigers are 10-6 in conference matchups. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Gray averaging 1.7.

Oklahoma makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Missouri has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalon Moore is averaging 16.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sooners. Jeremiah Fears is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Grill is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Tamar Bates is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 2-8, averaging 74.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 87.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.