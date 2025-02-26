Oklahoma hosts Brea and No. 17 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 7-7 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-10, 4-10 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Kentucky visits Oklahoma after Koby Brea scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 96-83 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Sooners have gone 11-4 in home games. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC scoring 77.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 7-7 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks third in the SEC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 6.6.

Oklahoma scores 77.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 76.4 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oklahoma allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Fears is averaging 15.9 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Otega Oweh is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.