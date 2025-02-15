Oklahoma faces LSU, seeks to stop 3-game slide

LSU Tigers (12-12, 1-10 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (16-8, 3-8 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma enters the matchup against LSU as losers of three straight games.

The Sooners have gone 10-3 at home. Oklahoma scores 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-10 against SEC opponents. LSU is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

Oklahoma scores 77.7 points, 5.5 more per game than the 72.2 LSU allows. LSU averages 76.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 72.1 Oklahoma allows to opponents.

The Sooners and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Goodine is shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 8.1 points. Jalon Moore is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Camryn Carter is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 11.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

