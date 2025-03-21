Oklahoma and FGCU meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (30-3, 21-0 ASUN) at Oklahoma Sooners (25-7, 13-6 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -15.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Oklahoma plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against FGCU.

The Sooners’ record in SEC games is 13-6, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 21-0 against ASUN teams. FGCU is the top team in the ASUN giving up only 53.2 points per game while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

Oklahoma scores 85.2 points, 32.0 more per game than the 53.2 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raegan Beers is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Catherine Cairns averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Emani Jefferson is averaging 14.8 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

