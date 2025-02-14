O’Keefe leads Columbia against Dartmouth after 22-point game

Columbia Lions (12-8, 1-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-10, 4-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -2.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia faces Dartmouth after Gerard O’Keefe scored 22 points in Columbia’s 74-72 victory against the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 6-3 at home. Dartmouth has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 1-6 in conference games. Columbia scores 81.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Dartmouth’s average of 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.