OKC’s Gilgeous-Alexander joins elite list of players to score 50-plus at least 3 times in 7 games

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just putting up MVP numbers — he’s posting historic ones.

The Canadian guard scored 50 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 140-109 on Wednesday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander became the ninth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on three or more occasions in a seven-game span, according to the Thunder. The list includes Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor.

Gilgeous-Alexander brushed it off when asked what it meant to join those players.

“Those guys have done so many great things with the game,” he said. “I’m so far off of that. Like, it’s cool, but I don’t think too much of it. The most important thing is to know I’m getting better through this process.”

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points in a win over Utah on Jan. 22 and 52 three games later in a loss at Golden State. He called his success the byproduct of a bigger goal. The Thunder have the league’s best record at 40-9, and they want to win an NBA title after reaching the Western Conference semifinals last season.

“Some nights it’s going to look like this, some nights, it’s going to look like missed shots,” he said. “Still playing through those (off shooting nights) and finding a way to win through those — that’s what I’m after. That’s what I’m chasing. That’s what fills my cup at night, just knowing that I got better and I am taking the right steps in the right direction to ultimately win basketball games at a very high level and hoist the trophy at the end of the season.”

Gilgeous-Alexander accomplished the feat with a former Thunder star watching from the sideline. Phoenix’s Kevin Durant missed the game with a sprained left ankle. The man who won four scoring titles and an MVP award with the Thunder watched and listened as Oklahoma City’s fans serenaded Gilgeous-Alexander with the “MVP” chants once reserved for him.

Phoenix led 63-61 at halftime, despite Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28 points. His steal and two-handed jam gave the Thunder an 81-65 lead with 6:21 left in the third quarter and forced a Phoenix timeout. He scored his 50th point on a baseline jumper early in the fourth quarter to give Oklahoma City a 114-84 lead.

Even with all he’s achieved — finishing second in the MVP race last season and leading the league in scoring so far this season — he believes he’s just knocking on the door of elite consideration.

“You don’t get in those conversations, really, until you win,” he said. “I know that’s where I ultimately want to be when my career is said and done. Winning games, winning championships is at the front of my mind and it always will be. And after that, everything else will come and follow suit.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.