Ohtani’s return to pitching could come in May for World Series champion Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in May is “about right,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday at the team’s annual fan fest.

He reiterated that Ohtani won’t pitch in the season-opening Japan Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19 in Tokyo.

The two-way superstar hasn’t pitched in the majors since August 2023, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander had surgery on his left shoulder on Nov. 5 after dislocating it on a stolen base attempt in Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

“He looks really strong,” Roberts said. “I saw some videos recently and you just wouldn’t think that there was any shoulder surgery this past winter.”

The Dodgers begin reporting to spring camp in Arizona on Feb. 10.

“As of now, it seems like I’m on schedule,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I’ve been able to work out every day and I’m really looking forward to being on time for spring training and the season.”

However, Ohtani said he cannot pinpoint when exactly he will take the mound.

“The shoulder surgery is a complicated surgery compared to the elbow,” he said, referring to his right elbow surgery in September 2023. “I had to work on the range of motion. There’s some residual effect in the labrum.”

Ohtani said he’ll know more after he throws his first bullpen session.

“Then I think we’re going to really get a feel for when I’ll be able to be on a big league mound,” he said.

Freddie Freeman

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman said he started hitting this week for the first time since having ankle surgery on Dec. 5. The first baseman partially chipped off cartilage, which floated to his Achilles tendon right above his ankle.

“It was quite a nasty injury I had,” he said.

Freeman has yet to be cleared to start running and doesn’t think he’ll appear in early spring training games. “As of right now, I’m on track to be able to play in Tokyo,” he said.

Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw has begun a throwing progression and he and the team are in contact to finalize a contract for the upcoming season.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner, who turns 37 next month, had foot and knee surgeries on Nov. 7. His season ended early because of a left big toe injury, which never got better and kept him out of the postseason.

Days before the operations, he declined his player option for this year and became a free agent.

Kiké Hernández

Dodgers fans registered their support to bring back utilityman Kiké Hernández by chanting his name during fan fest.

General manager Brandon Gomes indicated the team is still considering signing him.

“Obviously, we’ve never closed the door to Kiké,” Gomes said. “A lot of it is just making sure he and his family feel like it’s the best position for him. We’ll have those conversations.”

Dave Roberts extension

Roberts is heading into the final season of his current contract and the team is talking to him about an extension, Gomes said.

He last signed a three-year deal with the team in March 2022. He won NL manager of the year honors in 2016, his first season with the Dodgers. Roberts has a regular-season record of 851-506 and has led the team to the postseason every year since he joined the team. They’ve won four NL pennants and two World Series titles.

Roberts was heavily criticized after consecutive first-round playoff losses in 2022 and 2023. But overcoming a slew of injuries and then beating the Yankees in the World Series last year has alleviated that.

“It’s good to be liked,” he said.

