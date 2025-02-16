Ohio State takes on No. 20 Michigan following Parrish’s 21-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (15-10, 7-7 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts No. 20 Michigan after Micah Parrish scored 21 points in Ohio State’s 93-69 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Buckeyes are 10-4 in home games. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Devin Royal averaging 5.0.

The Wolverines have gone 11-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 5-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio State’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 9.8 more points per game (81.4) than Ohio State gives up (71.6).

The Buckeyes and Wolverines meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Buckeyes. Parrish is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Donaldson is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Wolverines. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.