Ohio State hosts No. 18 Maryland following Royal’s 29-point game

Maryland Terrapins (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts No. 18 Maryland after Devin Royal scored 29 points in Ohio State’s 87-79 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Buckeyes have gone 8-4 in home games. Ohio State is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terrapins are 7-4 against conference opponents. Maryland is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ohio State scores 80.0 points, 14.5 more per game than the 65.5 Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Ohio State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Mobley Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, while averaging 12.9 points. Bruce Thornton is averaging 18.5 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals. Julian Reese is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.