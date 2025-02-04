Ohio hosts Western Michigan after Mitchell’s 20-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (7-14, 4-5 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Western Michigan after Shereef Mitchell scored 20 points in Ohio’s 73-69 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bobcats are 8-1 in home games. Ohio is the leader in the MAC with 15.6 fast break points.

The Broncos are 4-5 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

Ohio’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Ohio has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

The Bobcats and Broncos match up Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 13.2 points and five assists for the Bobcats. Mitchell is averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

