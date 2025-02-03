Ohio hosts Western Michigan after Mitchell’s 20-point game

Western Michigan Broncos (7-14, 4-5 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (11-10, 5-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Western Michigan after Shereef Mitchell scored 20 points in Ohio’s 73-69 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bobcats have gone 8-1 at home. Ohio is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 4-5 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan leads the MAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 2.2.

Ohio scores 79.9 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 75.0 Western Michigan gives up. Western Michigan’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Bobcats and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is averaging 13.2 points and five assists over the last 10 games.

Lobsinger averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc. Chansey Willis Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 82.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.