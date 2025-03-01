Ohio hosts Gonzalez and Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (17-9, 9-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (6-20, 4-11 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) plays Ohio after Enjulina Gonzalez scored 20 points in Miami (OH)’s 82-72 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bobcats are 4-9 in home games. Ohio has a 4-13 record against opponents over .500.

The RedHawks are 9-6 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Ohio is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 37.8% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 66.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 73.2 Ohio gives up.

The Bobcats and RedHawks meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Tabeling averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc. Kennedi Watkins is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Gonzalez averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Maya Chandler is shooting 35.7% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

